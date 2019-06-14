19th sitting of SCO Heads of State Council kicks off in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 19th sitting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states has started its work in Bishkek. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attending the meeting, Kazinform reports.

Those gathered are expected to exchange views on the current state and prospects for the SCO furher development, pressing regional and international issues.



The Heads of State are to sign 14 documents, namely, 13 decisions and Bishkek Declaration. Besides, it is planned to ink seven agreements on cooperation in spheres such as mass media, healthcare, and expansion of SCO international ties.



The next meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State will take place in Russia in 2020.