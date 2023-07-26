EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:08, 26 July 2023 | GMT +6

    19yo judoka to fly Kazakhstan’s flag at FISU World University Games

    None
    Фото: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh university team will take part in the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, on July 28, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

    19-year-old Kablan Nursultan, a student of the Altynsarin Arkalyk Teachers’ Training Institute, will fly the national flag at the World University Games.


