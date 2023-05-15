EN
    21:16, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    19yo survives fall from 8th floor in Almaty

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Doctors of the central city hospital saved the life of a 19-year-old young man who fell from the 8th floor in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The young man was rushed to the intensive care unit in critical condition. He was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury, brain concussion, and lots of bone fractures leading to traumatic shock, I-II degree.

    The young man was discharged from the hospital standing up on his feet again.


    Almaty Healthcare
