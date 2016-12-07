EN
    14:29, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    1m tons of oil to be produced at Kashagan by yearend

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - It is planned to produce 1 million tons of oil and 680 million cu.m. of gas at the Kashagan oilfield in Atyrau region by yearend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier it was reported that test runs for production resumed at the oilfield in September 2016. Commercial production commenced on November 1, 2016.

    The official opening of the Kashagan oilfield in the city of Atyrau will be held today. President Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the official presentation of the oilfield and its facilities.

    Kashagan is the first offshore oilfield in Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea and the country's largest international investment project.

