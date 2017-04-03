1st Astana-Budapest flight to be launched in June

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first air flight between Astana and Budapest is scheduled for June 8, 2017. Deputy Chairman of Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev informed during a briefing of Central Communications Service held in Kazmediacenter.

"I would like to note that it is a part of the extensive work we do while fulfilling the assignments of the Head of the State to connect Kazakhstan to the world's major centers and enhance attractiveness of EXPO 2017", Lastayev said.

According to him, in the run-up to EXPO it is planned to launch Astana-Helsinki and Astana-Warsaw flights. Kazakh companies plan to open up routes Astana-Ulan Bator, Astana-Chelyabinsk, Astana-Mineralnye Vody, Astana-Yerevan.

"On April 2 we celebrated the 25th Anniversary of established diplomatic relations between our countries. Literally the next day, we received such a great present that, I am sure, will gladden both Budapest and Astana. The thing is that the distance between our capitals being nearly 4 thousand kilometers will be considerably reduced and will be about 5 hours long", Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Andras Barani said.

In return, Tamara Vallois, the Head of Communications at Wizz Air Hungary LTD noted that the company operates 79 Airbus -320 and Airbus-321 air crafts with an average age of 4 years. It means the planes are directly delivered from the manufacturing factories. The one-way ticket fare including all taxes and mandatory fees is EUR39.99. The Astana-Budapest route also provides Kazakhstan with the first low-cost connection to the European Union having 62 routes from Budapest. The company's planes fly to 139 airports of 41 countries.

"Our air route of Astana-Budapest will stimulate and develop tourism and business relations between two countries, and will uncover an easy and inexpensive way to visit EXPO 2017 exhibition to foreign guests", Vallois underlined.