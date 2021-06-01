1st batch of China’s CoronaVac delivered to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first 500 doses of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine were delivered from Beijing to Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The vaccine is produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, China. It is the fourth vaccine available for vaccination against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

As the chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin said, the vaccine is expected to further improve health situation in Kazakhstan. More than 300,000 in Almaty were already vaccinated against COVID-19. He urges all to take seriously vaccination for it is the most efficient way to prevent coronavirus infection.

CoronaVac is approved by the Kazakh healthcare Ministry to be used along with QazVac, Sputnik V and Hayat-Vax vaccines.

Two shots of the vaccine should be administered 14-28 days apart. Vaccination is recommended for people aged 18 and older. It should be stored between +2 and +8 degrees Celsius.