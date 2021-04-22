1st batch of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazVac released

KORDAI. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov took part in the release of the first batch of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) produced at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

During his visit to Zhambyl region, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said the creation of the vaccine allowed Kazakhstan to become one of five countries in the world which had developed their own anti-coronavirus vaccines, proving high potential of domestic science.

Last October President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions related to the development of the homegrown vaccine. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that implementation of all President’s instructions is monitored by the Kazakh Government.

The first 50,000 doses of QazVac vaccine will be distributed among SK Pharmacy hubs and delivered to all regions of the country. Vaccination with QazVac vaccine is expected to kick off on April 26.

Next batch – another 50,000 doses – will be produced in May. There are plans to step up production of the homegrown vaccine by 500-600,000 doses per month in the future.

Earlier Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya said Kazakhstan’s vaccine had 100% efficacy in the first stage of clinical trials and 96% efficacy in the second stage of clinical trials. It can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8°C making it easier to transport and store for up to one year in a freezer.

During his working trip to Zhambyl region Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov familiarized with progress in construction of a biopharmaceutical plant. He praised the pace of construction and noted it goes according to the schedule. It is expected that QazVac vaccine will be produced at the said plant after its launch.