1st China Culture and Tourist Expo kicks off in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Fascinating East Kazakhstan, beautiful China exhibition has been officially unveiled in Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition is organized by China's General Consulate in Almaty, office of China's Culture and Tourism Ministry in Central Asia with support of the East Kazakhstan administration.



The exhibition features various exponents to get familiarized with China's culture, unique monumental china vases, masques and costumes of the Beijing Opera characters, national musical instruments, etc. It is open to public until March 26.



Besides, a photo exhibition Kazakhstan through the eyes of China and China through the eyes of Kazakhstan has also been open there.

