1st Congress of Martial Arts Association kicks offs on Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st Congress of Martial Arts Association of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Astana. The Martial Arts Association was established in 2018 to unite 20 federations of non-Olympic sports.



It has 14 regional offices and offices in Almaty, Astana and Shymkent. Head of the association is chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Karim Massimov.



"The goal of the association is to promote values and spirit of martial arts, contribute to sport development, and participate in training sportsmen. It will become the central body of martial arts in Kazakhstan," Massimov said.





Kazakh Ministers of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev and Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev are taking part in it.



Following the congress signed were bilateral memorandums of cooperation between Culture and Sport Information and Social Development Ministries and the National Olympic Committee.

