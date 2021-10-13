1st COVID-19 vaccine component administered to more than 7.9mln Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the first component of anti-COVID vaccine stands at 7,915,434 in Kazkahstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The number of fully vaccinated Kazakhstanis stands at 6,983,073.

Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.