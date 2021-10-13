EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6

    1st COVID-19 vaccine component administered to more than 7.9mln Kazakhstanis

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the first component of anti-COVID vaccine stands at 7,915,434 in Kazkahstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The number of fully vaccinated Kazakhstanis stands at 6,983,073.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!