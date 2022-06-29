1st deputy akim of Abai region appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aidyn Karimov was appointed the first deputy akim (governor) of Abai region with the approval of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1988 in Semey, Aidyn Karimov graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy and the KazGUU.

Throughout his career he worked for JSC «National Information Technologies», the offices of akims (mayors) of Astana and Semey cities, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

Since 2016 he has held numerous posts at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.