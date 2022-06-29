EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    1st deputy akim of Abai region appointed

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aidyn Karimov was appointed the first deputy akim (governor) of Abai region with the approval of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1988 in Semey, Aidyn Karimov graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy and the KazGUU.

    Throughout his career he worked for JSC «National Information Technologies», the offices of akims (mayors) of Astana and Semey cities, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

    Since 2016 he has held numerous posts at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Abai region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!