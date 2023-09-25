1st deputy akim of Abai region relieved of post

First deputy akim (governor) of Abai region Aidyn Karimov was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learned from the regional press service.

Born in 1988, Aidyn Karimov hails from Semey. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Finance and Economy Academy and KazGUU.

Throughout his career he worked for JSC “National Information Technologies”, akimats (mayor’s offices) of Astana and Semey cities. He also held posts at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prior to the recent appointment, he has been the first deputy akim (governor) of Abai region starting from June 29, 2022.