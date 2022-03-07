EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:49, 07 March 2022 | GMT +6

    1st deputy Chairman of Kazakh Anticorruption Service appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Dmitry Malakhov as the 1st deputy Chairman of the Anticorruption Service of Kazakhstan and relieved of his duties as the deputy Chairman of the Anticorruption Service of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1974 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Almaty Higher School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Rysskulov Economy and Finance University.


