NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Dmitry Malakhov is appointed as the 1st deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Anticorruption Service and relieved of his duties as the deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Anticorruption Service, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1974 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Almaty Higher School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Rysskulov Economy and Finance University.