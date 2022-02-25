EN
    25 February 2022

    1st deputy chairman of Kazakh financial market development agency named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurlan Abdrakhmanov is appointed as the 1st deputy chairman of the Kazakh financial market development and regulation agency and relieved of his duties as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh financial market development and regulation agency, the Akorda press service reports.

    Olzhas Kizatov is appointed as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh financial market development and regulation agency.


