    15:38, 08 December 2017 | GMT +6

    1st Deputy FM participates in Bali Democracy Forum

    SERPONG. KAZINFORM - The 10th Bali Democracy Forum was held with participation of delegates from 96 countries and seven international organizations. The Forum was opened by Vice President of Indonesia Yusuf Kalla, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service. 

    he delegation of Kazakhstan is led by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi. Speaking at the Forum the Kazakh diplomat informed the distinguished audience about the ongoing constitutional reforms in our country, the priorities of Third Modernization of Kazakhstan and Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps to implement Five institutional reforms".

    On the sidelines of the Forum, Tleuberdi held negotiations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Dr. Abdurrahman Mohammad Fahir. The parties discussed perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as issues of Kazakhstan-Indonesia interaction within the framework of international organizations.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
