15:35, 10 July 2019 | GMT +6
1st deputy head of Nur Otan Party affiliate appointed
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerlan Kanalimov was appointed today the 1st deputy head of the affiliate of the Nur Otan Party in Nur-Sultan city, the city administration's official website reads.
Kanalimov headed the Astana internal policy department, acted as Baikonyr district mayor, deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.
Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov heads the affiliate of the Nur Otan Party in the capital city of Kazakhstan.