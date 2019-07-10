EN
    15:35, 10 July 2019 | GMT +6

    1st deputy head of Nur Otan Party affiliate appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerlan Kanalimov was appointed today the 1st deputy head of the affiliate of the Nur Otan Party in Nur-Sultan city, the city administration's official website reads.

    Kanalimov headed the Astana internal policy department, acted as Baikonyr district mayor, deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

    Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov heads the affiliate of the Nur Otan Party in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

