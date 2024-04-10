1st Deputy PM visits flood-hit district in N Kazakhstan, meets locals

1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with the flood-hit villagers in Pokrovka, Petrovka and Nikolayevka n Yessil district of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from primeminister.kz.

People said the akimat, police, and emergencies department helped them evacuate long before the floodwaters swept through the villages. This year floods severely damaged their homes.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Roman Sklyar also stressed this year the floods were the worst to hit the region. He also noted the Head of State promised to help all affected by floods. “All will receive compensation. New houses will be built for flood victims if their homes are beyond repair,” he said.

Governor of North Kazakhstan Gauez Nurmukhambetov assured a special commission will inspect the flood-stricken homes when water levels drop. He stressed law enforcement agencies are maintaining law and order and protecting homes from looting.

Roman Sklyar also visited two evacuation centers.

As earlier reported, the Sergeevskoye reservoir is 182% full as of now.