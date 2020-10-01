1st dialysis centre unveils in Kentau

KENTAU. KAZINFORM The first dialysis centre unveiled in Kentau. Before its opening the patients with renal impairment had to go to Turkestan to receive treatment, the regional communications service reports.

It has 6 modern B Braun apparatuses. The centre may treat up to 50 patients at once. Currently there are 18 patients in the centre. The patients arrive here three times a week to receive treatment and clean their blood. The procedure lasts for 4 hours.