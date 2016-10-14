1st ever charging station for electric cars unveiled in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The first ever charging station F4-51 for electric cars has been unveiled in Almaty city today.

The newly installed charging station located at a parking lot next to one of the shopping malls is suitable for all types of electric cars. It can simultaneously charge four electric cars in three hours.







According to Vladislav Rodin, general director of E-line company producing the charging stations, presently there are nearly 50 electric cars in Kazakhstan, mostly in Almaty and Astana cities.







"Time has proved that installation of such charging stations encourages more motorists to switch to electric cars. These vehicles are more comfortable and environment-friendly. We hope that Kazakhstan will outrun its neighbors in number of such charging stations in the nearest future," Rodin said at the unveiling ceremony.



It should be noted that the universal charging station in Almaty was officially mapped out on the Open Charge Map, the global database of EV charging stations, managed and populated by EV drivers from all corners of the world.



