1st ever Medical Robotics Center to be created in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The Medical Robotics Center will be created in East Kazakhstan region, akim (governor) of the region Danial Akhmetov said Tuesday.

At the meeting of the local administration, governor Akhmetov revealed that regional medical institutions would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment in accordance with the three-year overall healthcare development plan. Creation of the first Medical Robotics Center in Kazakhstan is one of the most promising projects mentioned in the plan.



"It [the center] will open new horizons for our doctors," noted Danial Akhmetov, adding that the region also needs a transplantology center.



Local physicians constantly upgrade their qualifications, especially in the priority fields, including oncology, circulatory diseases, mother and child welfare, and traumatology. 150 doctors attended the English language courses and many of them had already done internships at clinics abroad.



Governor Akhmetov is confident that East Kazakhstan region will be offering brand-new medical services a few years down the line.

It bears mentioning that the Nuclear Medicine Center is planned to be opened in Semey in the nearest future.