    08:13, 10 April 2023 | GMT +6

    1st game of World Chess Championship match ends in a draw

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Chess Federation.

    Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made the ceremonial first move in the first game.

    The second game of the World Chess Championship match is to be held today, April 10, at 03:00 p.m. local time in Astana.


    Chess Kazakhstan Astana Sport
