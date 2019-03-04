1st International Eurasia Book Fair ends

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The first edition of International Eurasia Book Festival has ended Sunday in Istanbul, bringing together many national and foreign publishing houses.

The festival, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, is supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, Ministry of National Education, Turkish broadcaster TRT and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We will start our preparations for the next year's fair by Monday," said Emrah Kisakurek, chairman of an Istanbul-based press association, speaking at the last day of the fair.

Historian Erhan Afyoncu, Iskender Pala, Ustun Inanc and Gurbuz Azak were among the authors who attended the fair.

The first edition of International Eurasia Book hosted more than 200 publishing houses from 70 countries.

The publications of Anadolu Agency drew attention during the fair.

The nine-day fair started on Feb. 23 was held under the theme A Long Story.