EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 24 February 2019 | GMT +6

    1st international Eurasia book fair opens in Istanbul

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The first edition of International Eurasia Book Festival on Saturday opened in Istanbul, bringing together many national and foreign publishing houses.

    The festival, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, is supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, Ministry of National Education, Turkish broadcaster TRT and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Speaking at the fair, Emrah Kisakurek, chairman of an Istanbul-based press association, said over 200 foreign publishing houses from 70 countries will participate in the event. It consists of poetry recitations, autograph sessions and conferences.

    The nine-day fair will host more than 100 writers, Kisakurek noted.

    Also, Ridvan Duran, head of the technical affairs department of Istanbul Municipality, said each book is a product of knowledge and experience.

    The fair being held under the theme A Long Story will end on March 3.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Culture Eurasia Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!