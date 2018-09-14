1st IT Centre unveiled in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The first IT Centre themed Young software specialists for Digital Kazakhstan was opened at the higher education college in Kokshetau, the regional communications service reports.

The IT Centre is purposed to train young specialists to work in the conditions of the contemporary market for sweeping adoption and use of up-to-date IT solutions, development of digital products to improve the quality of life.



The IT Centre is equipped with present-day complexes of mobile robotics: Arduino, Tetris powered by myRIO processor, LEGO and fitted with high-performance monoblock units, acoustic system, LCD panel.