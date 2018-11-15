1st Kazakh-Uzbek Interregional Coop Forum began in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent is hosting today the First Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum organized as part of closure of the Year of Tourism of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

The event began with a business forum which brought together the two countries' entrepreneurs. Among the guests are Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty Krista Pikkat, UNWTO Silk Road Programme Manager Alla Peresolova, Director General of Travel Hunter, Margarita Polonik (Russia), member of the EcoTourism Information and Resource Centre Dagmar Schreiber and the representatives of the Silk Road countries' business communities.



The panel sessions focused on development of mutual cooperation of the Silk Road countries, promotion of the Central Asian tourism products at the Russian and European markets. Regional Consultant of the CAREC Programme briefed on the economic corridor projects in Central Asia as a foundation for the development of interregional tourism projects.



The Forum will end with presentation of the new Silk Road Transnational Tour (Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan).