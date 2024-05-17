1st Kazakhstan-China Grain Forum to convene this June

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong, who arrived for an official visit to Kazakhstan, debated on May 16 issues concerning enhancing further cooperation, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Government’s press service.

Zhumangarin invited Chinese businessmen to develop joint projects in Kazakhstan to produce and process farm products, including on the principles of industrial cooperation. He said Kazakhstan can export grain crops, oil plants, meat, poultry, dairy, fish products, honey, feeding stuffs, etc. to China.

In 2023 Kazakhstan exported 592,000 tons of wheat to China, and 220,000 tons in the first quarter of 2024. For the past five years, Kazakhstan’s exports of plant products to China grew by 4.6 times from 750,000 tons in 2019 to 3.5 million tons in 2023.

The 1st Kazakhstan-China Grain Forum set to take place this June in XUAR is purposed to boost grain crop deliveries further. It will draw the participation of Kazakhstan and Chinese businesses, state bodies, and grain export and import companies.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan suggested building a joint subcommittee for agricultural cooperation to more efficiently realize the potential of the cooperation between the two states in the sphere of the agro-industrial complex and a joint working group to resolve arising issues.

Besides, the parties debated cooperation in transportation and logistics, e-commerce, and cultural and humanitarian ties.