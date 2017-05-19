1st Kazakhstan pavilion unveiled in Cannes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time in the history of our film industry Kazakhstan's national pavilion has been unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The first Kazakhstan's pavilion is situated on the territory of Le Village International. A representative delegation from Kazakhstan is in Cannes to promote the pavilion, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.



It is worth mentioning that the pavilion opened its doors mainly thanks to strong support of the ministry of the organizing committee of the Eurasia International Film Festival. It offers a chance to hold professional meetings and talks to promote films, projects and services.







Presentation of the national pavilion within the framework of one of the most prestigious international film festivals will strengthen Kazakhstan's status of a film producing country and expand opportunities for partnership and cooperation prospects in the film industry.



Of course, presentation of the Eurasian International Film Festival set to be held during the EXPO-2017 in Astana on July 22-28 is the highlight of the program of the pavilion.







Official reception with the participation of Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askar Batalov on the occasion of the opening of Kazakhstan's national pavilion will be held at the National Center of Cinematography of France today. Aiman Mussakhajayeva and Dimash Kudaibergenov will give a concert as part of the reception. Guests and participants of the Cannes Film Festival and global film industry, officials of the Kazakh Embassy in France, local authorities were invited to the reception.



It is expected that participation in the Cannes Film Festival will further strengthen cultural ties between Kazakhstan and international cinematographers and Kazakhstan's status of the country with rich and developed film industry. The pavilion is believed to attract potential partners for joint projects, and boost exchange of experience, modernization of Kazakhstani film industry and tourism development.



