1st Kazakhstan's Robotechnics Championship kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The IITU Robocon 2019, the 1st Kazakhstan's Robotechnics Championship, has started in Almaty as part of the Year of Youth.

The best 15 university teams are taking part in the championship aimed at boosting Digital Kazakhstan and Rukhani Janghyru programs with support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan, Almaty administration, Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.



As the organizers said, the competition is expected to give young scientists an opportunity to gain wider experience and develop IT technologies. Its goal is to gain advanced technical knowledge for further realization of startup projects and active participation in the country's innovation activities.











More than 170 universities of Kazakhstan were invited for the championship at large. Only 15 of them applied. The winners will be awarded 3D printers, quadrotors and notebooks.





