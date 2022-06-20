EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    1st Kazakhstan-Turkey container train arrived in Iran

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Iranian presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi participated online in the ceremony of launch of the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey through the territory of Iran, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    The train departed from Pavlodar, passed through the territory of Turkmenistan, and then arrived in Tehran.

    During the ceremony the heads of state gave a start to the train’s further journey to Turkey.

    In his speech the Kazakh Leader expressed gratitude to the two countries’ governments and railway administrations for the arrangement and implementation of the project.

    Organized by JSC KTZ Express the train consists of 48 containers. The length of the 12-day route is 6,336km.

    The launch of the new transnational communication route does not require cargo transshipment. It is called to help in diversification of alternative routes and in increase of containerized cargo flow via the territory of Kazakhstan.




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Iran KazakhstanTemirZholy President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!