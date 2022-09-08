1st meeting of CA, Gulf Cooperation Council FMs takes place

RIYADH. KAZINFORM – The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, hosted the 1st meeting in CA - The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf format at the foreign ministers level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi attended the first ministerial meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asia strategic dialogue.

The current state and prospects for interregional cooperation as well as the current global issues were under discussion during the meeting held at the Gulf Cooperation Council General Secretary headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, Tleuberdi noted the active dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and Persian Gulf, including in multilateral format, and invited the Persian Gulf countries to step up interaction in spheres such as the agro-industrial complex, trade, information technology, energy, transport, and transit.

He also informed those present about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the 6th CICA Summit to be held in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, a joint action plan for strategic dialogue and cooperation for 2023-27, which includes the interaction areas such as political dialogue, security, economic and investment as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation, was adopted.

On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh minister had bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrein, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf.