1st Olympic Arts competition to be launched in 2023

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The International Olymp'Arts Committee (IOAC) announced on Wednesday that it will launch the first Olympic Arts competition in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2023, hoping to provide an opportunity for talented artists worldwide to spread their message and become recognized global artists, Xinhua reports.

With the theme of «Environment and Energy,» «OLYMP'ARTS 2023» plans to stage a «feast for the art» that will gather the participants from all over the world in Geneva with their works of various forms, including dance, music, painting and photography, for exhibitions, Qin Wen, executive president of IOAC's Executive Committee, told a press conference.

She added that the Olympic Arts trophy will be awarded to the best works selected by the public.

The IOAC also expects to take the opportunity to establish an OLYMP'ARTS Alliance, a worldwide association that uses art as a universal cultural language to develop related activities, she said.

An international NGO headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IOAC was initiated in 1995.