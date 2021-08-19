1st Paralympics-linked COVID case in Tokyo athletes’ village reported

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A COVID-19 infection linked with the Tokyo Paralympics has been confirmed for the first time among residents of the athletes' village in Tokyo, the games' organizing committee said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

The person from overseas who tested positive for the disease is a games-related official, not an athlete, according to the committee.

The village, used by participants of the Tokyo Olympics, formally reopened Tuesday for the Paralympics, one week before the start of the games.

In addition to the games-related official at the village, the committee said 15 others associated with the Paralympics had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total since it started compiling daily figures on Aug. 12 to 74.

Due to surging coronavirus infections in Tokyo and many other parts of Japan, the Paralympics will be held without spectators, except for some students participating in a government-backed educational program.