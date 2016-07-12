1st political consultations between Kazakhstan and Singapore took place in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first political consultations between Kazakhstan and Singapore took place in Astana, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation including the initiative of Singapore on signing of the agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union. The parties exchanged opinions on a wide range of relevant issues of the international and regional agenda including the priorities of Kazakhstan in its work in the structure of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

At the meeting a letter of Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong addressed to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev confirming the participation of Singapore in the EXPO-2017 in Astana was handed over to the Kazakhstan delegation.



