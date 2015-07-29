1st president of Kazakhstan Lawyers Union dies aged 69

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the founders of the Kazakhstan Lawyers Union and its first president Aliaskar Zhumabayev has passed away aged 69.

Mr. Zhumabayev was born on August 18, 1945 in Turkestan, South Kazakhstan region. Together with his colleagues he founded the Kazakhstan Lawyers Union back in 1991 and was elected as its first president. Colleagues extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Aliaskar Zhumabayev.