19:54, 01 February 2016 | GMT +6
1st private kindergarten opened in small town in Akmola region
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first private kindergarten has opened its doors in the town of Yereimentau in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.
It was founded by Rymtai Zhakhina, a local teacher with extensive experience. She promises that little attendees of the kindergarten will get access to a wide spectrum of educational services.
Children from large and low-income families are offered huge discounts.
Mr Zhakhina has ambitious plans to open two more kindergartens in the town.