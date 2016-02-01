1st private kindergarten opened in small town in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first private kindergarten has opened its doors in the town of Yereimentau in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

It was founded by Rymtai Zhakhina, a local teacher with extensive experience. She promises that little attendees of the kindergarten will get access to a wide spectrum of educational services.

Children from large and low-income families are offered huge discounts.

Mr Zhakhina has ambitious plans to open two more kindergartens in the town.