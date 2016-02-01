EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:54, 01 February 2016 | GMT +6

    1st private kindergarten opened in small town in Akmola region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first private kindergarten has opened its doors in the town of Yereimentau in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

    It was founded by Rymtai Zhakhina, a local teacher with extensive experience. She promises that little attendees of the kindergarten will get access to a wide spectrum of educational services.
    Children from large and low-income families are offered huge discounts.
    Mr Zhakhina has ambitious plans to open two more kindergartens in the town.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Education Regions Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!