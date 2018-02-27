1st round of political consultations between Kazakhstan, Qatar held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar was discussed within the first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two states, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Kazakh delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov, and Qatari delegation was headed by the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.



The parties outlined ways for cooperation development and expansion in bilateral and multilateral formats, discussed interaction within international and regional organizations to coordinate positions and address current issues, as well as mutual support for each other's foreign policy initiatives. In this context, Kazakhstan and Qatar delegations noted the importance of joint efforts within the United Nations in light of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.



The meeting also noted the importance of cooperation within the Joint High-Level Commission and implementation of joint projects aimed at attracting investment to Kazakhstan's economy.



The parties agreed on setting a closer cooperation for implementing joint projects in the fields of culture, education and science.