1st session of National Council of Public Confidence slated for August – Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin says the composition of the recently established National Council of Public Confidence is a well-balanced one, Kazinform reports.

«The National Council [of Public Confidence] includes representatives of the «old» opposition, the new political movement, civil activists, human rights defenders , the youth leaders and leading Kazakhstani experts,» he said.

According to Karin, [the composition] of the National Council will allow its members to discuss various problems in detail.

Karin also added that the first session of the National Council is tentatively scheduled to take place on August 20.

«We are to come up with the agenda of the session and the format in which the National Council will function. I believe there will be several working groups which will focus on specific areas,» he noted.