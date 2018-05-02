1st solar electric plant installed in W Kazakhstan

AKTAU. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the first solar power plant and laying the foundation of the desalination plant took place on the Unity Day, May 1, in Mangistau, the press service of the governor of Mangistau region reads.

The new powerhouse has no analogues countrywide. It is built in Munaily district under the Business Road Map 2020 program. It is 36,05 ha in size.



The project cost is KZT 1,2 bln. Above 8,000 solar panels are installed there to generate 3,500 KWh a year. Its electricity generation capacity is 2 MW.



It is the first ever power station working on the domestic solar panels. The new power plant is expected to provide about 300 houses with green energy.