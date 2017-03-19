1st Spring Race held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first Spring Race of the Almaty Marathon was held in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports. The event held at the Central Park was dated to Nauryz holiday.

Over 650 runners participated in the race with the prize fund of KZT 440,000.



The race is traditionally held in late March-early April. This year the participants and guests were treated to hot pilaw, baursaks, tea and eventful cultural program.







Dmitry Ivanchukov and Gulzhanat Zhanatbek won the 10km race and KZT 100,000 apiece.



"The Spring Race is a great way to kick off Nauryz celebrations. Over 650 people took part in it. It should be noted that whole families and companies competed in the race," director of the Almaty Marathon Saltanat Kazybayeva said.



The 6th Almaty Marathon will be held on April 23. Those willing to participate still have time to register until April 17.











