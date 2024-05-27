1st state visit of President of Kazakhstan to Singapore - New Time explores what agreements were reached

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a two-day state visit to Singapore at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. During his visit, President Tokayev engaged in discussions with Singapore's top leadership, prominent international corporations, and participated in the Kazakh-Singapore business forum. For more details about the visit's agenda, watch New Time report.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must continue its efforts against the "three forces of evil" - terrorism, separatism and extremism, emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with the foreign ministers of the SCO member states. The meeting also covered topics of cybersecurity and addressing climate challenges. More details about this week's SCO meeting in Astana - in the New Time report of Balzhan Samigullina.

Turkic integration is reaching a new level of development in areas from the economy to culture, said the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in an exclusive interview to the Silk Way TV channel.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Watch “New Time” every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel. Live broadcast is available here, also follow us on our social media platforms.