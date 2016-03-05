1st supermarket offering Kazakhstani-made goods opens in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first supermarket offering Kazakhstani-made products only has been unveiled in Astana today.

This is the first supermarket that offers goods made by Kazakhstani producers with a 15% markup.

"The supermarket offers goods from all regions of Kazakhstan starting from southern Kazakhstan and to Mangystau region. We have over 2,000 products from 300 brands to offer. We want to make locally-made products popular among the public," Rimma Tazhibayeva, head of the Khalyk markasy project responsible for the launch of the supermarket, told Kazinform.

There are plans to open 22 analogous supermarkets across Kazakhstan.

