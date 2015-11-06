EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:59, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    1st teaser trailer of epic Kazakh Khanate series released

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - After months of waiting the first official teaser of epic Kazakh Khanate series has finally landed online.

    The 10-series historic drama gives us a glimpse into the history of Kazakhstan, why we celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate this year and what price we had to pay to attain independence. The series are based on renowned Kazakh writer Ilyas Yessenberlin's trilogy "Nomads". According to producers, the first episode is expected to be aired in spring 2016 and there are plans to do more seasons after the first one. The series may be aired in Turkey, China, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries. The project is largely supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Culture Kazakh khanate 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!