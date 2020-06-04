EN
    18:55, 04 June 2020 | GMT +6

    1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The first Turkish-made, high-resolution earth observation satellite is set for launch next year, said Turkish officials on Thursday.

    The new satellite, called the Imece, is an important step to meet the needs of Turkey's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology, said participants at a meeting hosted by Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

    Final assembly of the satellite is being done jointly by Turkey's ministries of technology, defense, and transportation.

    Following the successful completion of tests, production of the pioneering satellite is set to begin.

    Source: Anadolu Agency


