1st Vice Chairman of Nur Otan A.Myrzakhmetov held enlarged telephone conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Askar Myrzakhmetov has held a telephone conference with the participation of the secretaries and supervisors of the Party, Majilis deputies, heads of the Party's Central Office and first vice chairpersons of the regional affiliates. This is the first enlarged telephone conference held by Myrzakhmetov at his current position, Kazinform refers to the press service of Nur Otan.

As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazrabayev entrusted Nur Otan with a task to attract all Kazakhstanis to the implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms and "100 Concrete Steps" Nation's Plan as well as to ensure effective control over the implementation of Nurly Zhol program. The Head of State noted also the importance of preserving peace and harmony in the society and closely interact with the population on solution of their problematic issues. The participants of the sitting adopted an Action Plan on fulfillment of the Presidential instructions containing certain objectives outlined by Myrzakhmetov: The first objective is to tighten control over utilization of the budgetary funds allocated for the implementation of governmental programs. Hence, the Party will strictly monitor the proper and effective use of the national budget funds. The second issue is to activate the work of the Party's public liaison offices. The First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan stressed the importance of deep analysis of all the requests and claims admitted from the residents and development of mechanisms for timely solution of their problems. Special attention will be given to the work of regional affiliates and primary party organizations. The third issue is transition to a brand new level of the work of primary party organizations. According to Myrzakhmetov, not all the instructions of the Central Office are fulfilled at the local level. In this regards, the interaction among all 5,700 primary party organizations must be enhanced, he emphasized. The next important issue is youth policy. For this purpose the Party will study the urgent problems experienced by Kazakhstani youth, namely unemployment, qualification upgrading, professional orientation etc. These issues will be systematized by means of governmental programs and Zhas Otan Youth Wing. Besides, the participants of the telephone conference discussed the issues of activation of the fight against corruption and strengthening party control. And the last issue was related to the factions of Nur Otan in the Majilis and local maslikhats. They were commissioned to identify the problems of the local population in development of productions, agricultural entities, small and medium businesses and submit amendments to the legislative acts of the Parliament through the Party Faction in the Majilis. In this regards, heads of regional affiliates were told to compile a list of urgent issues in the regions for the submission to the Party's Central Office.