    11:29, 23 September 2022 | GMT +6

    1st Vice Minister of Digital Development relieved of his duties

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Zhaslan Madiyev of his duties as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Madiyev born in 1983 in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

    Since January 2022 up to present served as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.


