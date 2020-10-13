1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Ibragim Kulshimbayev as the 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1972 in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Civil Defense Academy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

Since 2016 up to present served as head of the emergency situations department of Karaganda region.