1st Vice PM checks 2017 Winter Universiade facilities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has checked today the readiness of the 2017 Winter Universiade facilities in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Askar Mamin made the first stop at the Khalyk Arena where he surveyed the multifunctional 3000-seat ice arena and a small arena for 300 spectators. During the upcoming Universiade it will host the men's hockey events.







Afterwards, the First Deputy Prime Minister visited the international ski ramp complex Sunkar and the information center that collects data from all sports facilities.



Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek who accompanied Mamin during the trip said that the center will determine when it is better to postpone or reschedule the Universiade sports events due to weather or temperature conditions.







Askar Mamin, in turn, said he hopes that the organization of the Universiade in Almaty will be better than the one in Vancouver, Canada that traditionally hosts international winter sport events at the highest level.