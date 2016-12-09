1st Vice PM Mamin surveys new terminal of Petropavlovsk airport

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin made the first stop of his working trip around North Kazakhstan region at a new terminal of the airport in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presently, flights from the Petropavlovsk airport to Astana are operated twice a week. Flights to Almaty city are to be launched in the middle of December. There are plans to launch the Moscow-Petropavlovsk-Moscow flight next year.







"Reconstruction of the terminal is in the final stage. Basic equipment was fully replaced. After the repair the airport will meet international standards of civil aviation. Cost of all works related to the reconstruction amounted to 7 billion tenge," said director of JSC "Petropavlovsk International Airport" Marat Khassenov.







Within the framework of his working trip, First Vice Prime Minister Mamin is expected to visit the Green Park resort and Raduga LLP where he will be briefed on the development of tourism in the region and survey the production cycle of the enterprise respectively.



