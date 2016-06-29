EN
    21:15, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    1st Vice PM Sagintayev: Russia, Turkey started to restore their relations thanks to N.Nazarbayev’s efforts

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia and Turkey started the process of normalization of their relations due to the efforts of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, First Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev says.

    “Kazakhstan today is the country recognized at the international arena, by international diplomacy. Since Monday, the entire world has spoken about removal of disagreements between Turkey and Russia and normalization of their ties. The two presidents are going meet soon. All of these became possible thanks to our President’s efforts. Being a witness of the last negotiations, I want to say that neither Turkey nor Russia would take this step without our President’s efforts,” said the First Vice PM speaking at the seminar on tourism in Astana held ahead of EXPO-2017.

    Sagintayev noted that Kazakhstan became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. “This, in turn, will arouse an additional interest in our country. In this regard, local and central executives must appropriately prepare for hosting the EXPO in Astana in 2017,” he stressed.

